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TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 135,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 135,000,000
Transport : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2014 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2014
20120254
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l'AgglomérationGrenobloise (SMTC Grenoble)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 290 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a fifthtramway line (line E) connecting Grenoble to its suburb ofFontanil-Cornillon (north-west).

Line E is the main plank of the Urban Transport Plan and forms part of apolicy of sustainable urban development in the greater Grenoble area.This large-scale project in the Grenoble conurbation addresses two basic issues:- it improves public transport access to greater Grenoble from the Voreppe valley in the north;- it strengthens the coordination between public transport provision and the urban development of the districts served.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comes under Annex II to the Directive 2011/92/EU, so the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is determined by criteria laid down by the Member States. According to French legislation, the project is subject to an impact assessment. The project obtained a favourable opinion from the environmental authority and was declared as being in the public interest in September 2011. All environmental aspects will be examined in greater detail during the final project appraisal.

As a public entity, SMTC must comply with public procurement procedures under French law resulting from the transposition of Community directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the implementation of the project have been/are awarded in accordance with current EU legislation.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46178049
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120254
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120254
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79858534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120254
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Other links
Summary sheet
TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E
Data sheet
TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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