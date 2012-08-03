TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE LIGNE E

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a fifthtramway line (line E) connecting Grenoble to its suburb ofFontanil-Cornillon (north-west).
Line E is the main plank of the Urban Transport Plan and forms part of apolicy of sustainable urban development in the greater Grenoble area.This large-scale project in the Grenoble conurbation addresses two basic issues:- it improves public transport access to greater Grenoble from the Voreppe valley in the north;- it strengthens the coordination between public transport provision and the urban development of the districts served.
The project comes under Annex II to the Directive 2011/92/EU, so the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is determined by criteria laid down by the Member States. According to French legislation, the project is subject to an impact assessment. The project obtained a favourable opinion from the environmental authority and was declared as being in the public interest in September 2011. All environmental aspects will be examined in greater detail during the final project appraisal.
As a public entity, SMTC must comply with public procurement procedures under French law resulting from the transposition of Community directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts for the implementation of the project have been/are awarded in accordance with current EU legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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