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ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 110,000,000
Telecom : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2013 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Related public register
02/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Related press
Portugal: EUR 110m to ZON OPTIMUS in support of enhanced mobile broadband services

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2013
20120251
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
ZON OPTIMUS SGPS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 222 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Roll-out of a Long Term Evolution (LTE/4G) mobile telecommunications network and upgrade of the UMTS network.

The project will enable expansion of coverage and increase of capacity to provide high speed mobile broadband services in Portugal. The access technologies included in the eligible project (UMTS with HSPA+ and LTE/4G) are relevant to fulfil the EU's Digital Agenda target of reaching a coverage above 30 Mbps transmission speed by 2020 across the Union and addressing the expected increase of mobile data (and stationary or slow-moving wireless) traffic volumes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and electromagnetic field radiation. Details will be assessed during appraisal including the CO2 footprint and possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is therefore not covered by the EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
02/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EUR 110m to ZON OPTIMUS in support of enhanced mobile broadband services

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80444596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120251
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Publication Date
2 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46375034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120251
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Related public register
02/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Data sheet
ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Related press
Portugal: EUR 110m to ZON OPTIMUS in support of enhanced mobile broadband services

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EUR 110m to ZON OPTIMUS in support of enhanced mobile broadband services
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK
Related public register
02/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZON-OPTIMUS BROADBAND MOBILE NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications