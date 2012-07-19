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CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,285,774.26
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 95,285,774.26
Education : € 95,285,774.26
Signature date(s)
30/08/2013 : € 95,285,774.26
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/08/2013
20120242
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
City of Glasgow College
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 83 million (EUR 104 million)
GBP 246 million (EUR 308 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction and maintenance of a new campus for the City of Glasgow College on existing college land in Glasgow city centre and on the banks of the River Clyde using the NPD (Non-Profit Distributing) procurement model.

The new estate will allow the college to realise its educational vision and provide its learning community with fit-for-purpose facilities. The investment will deliver significant educational benefits as well as improve quality and efficiency of the buildings. It will create a sustainable estate that adheres to the Government’s commitment to quality education, urban regeneration and carbon reduction. The project is consistent with the EU actions aimed at increasing access to lifelong learning, the quality of education, and the formation of human capital for employment and social inclusion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Colleges / Universities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, but the project should fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects including compliance with the Habitats and Birds directives will be checked during the project’s due diligence phase as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage.

The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or will be tendered, in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66003443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120242
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86520468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120242
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP
Data sheet
CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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