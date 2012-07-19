CITY OF GLASGOW COLLEGE PPP

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Summary sheet
- Education - Education
Design, construction and maintenance of a new campus for the City of Glasgow College on existing college land in Glasgow city centre and on the banks of the River Clyde using the NPD (Non-Profit Distributing) procurement model.
The new estate will allow the college to realise its educational vision and provide its learning community with fit-for-purpose facilities. The investment will deliver significant educational benefits as well as improve quality and efficiency of the buildings. It will create a sustainable estate that adheres to the Government’s commitment to quality education, urban regeneration and carbon reduction. The project is consistent with the EU actions aimed at increasing access to lifelong learning, the quality of education, and the formation of human capital for employment and social inclusion.
Colleges / Universities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, but the project should fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects including compliance with the Habitats and Birds directives will be checked during the project’s due diligence phase as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage.
The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or will be tendered, in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.
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