WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY

Summary sheet
Revamping and optimisation of the existing 85.2 MWth waste-to-energy plant Spittelau located in Vienna.
The project will add environmental and economic values through the improvement of waste-management practices and the diversification and security of fuel and electricity supply in Austria. The technical design suggests that the plant will qualify as a highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) plant. In virtue of the high amount of renewable energy in the fuel and the targeted energy efficiency in the generation of power and heat, the carbon intensity of the project is expected to be lower than that due to the current operations of the waste-to-energy plant.
The project is a modernisation of a waste incineration plant of more than 100 t/day and hence subject to Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the Industrial Emissions (IE) Directive 2010/75 EU. The competent authorities have bestowed an integrated pollution prevention and control (IPPC) permit according to local legislation, which is transposed from relevant EU acquis in waste management and waste incineration. The details of the environmental permitting procedure and other relevant “acquis” shall be further verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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