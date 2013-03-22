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WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20120235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Fernwärme Wien GmbH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 144 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Revamping and optimisation of the existing 85.2 MWth waste-to-energy plant Spittelau located in Vienna.

The project will add environmental and economic values through the improvement of waste-management practices and the diversification and security of fuel and electricity supply in Austria. The technical design suggests that the plant will qualify as a highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) plant. In virtue of the high amount of renewable energy in the fuel and the targeted energy efficiency in the generation of power and heat, the carbon intensity of the project is expected to be lower than that due to the current operations of the waste-to-energy plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a modernisation of a waste incineration plant of more than 100 t/day and hence subject to Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the Industrial Emissions (IE) Directive 2010/75 EU. The competent authorities have bestowed an integrated pollution prevention and control (IPPC) permit according to local legislation, which is transposed from relevant EU acquis in waste management and waste incineration. The details of the environmental permitting procedure and other relevant “acquis” shall be further verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47871509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120235
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80301298
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120235
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Other links
Summary sheet
WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY
Data sheet
WIEN ENERGIE WASTE TO ENERGY

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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