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WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 40,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/08/2013 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support the upgrade of water infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/08/2013
20120207
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
UNITED WATER SUPPLY COMPANY OF GEORGIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to build, rehabilitate and modernise municipal water sector infrastructure.

The project aims to improve the continuity of water supply, reduce water leakages in the water supply system and improve water quality accross 49 cities in Georgia served by the promoter. In addition to these investments in the water supply system, some most urgent investments in waste water disposal systems might also be undertaken, as necessary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the proposed measures under the project are limited to rehabilitation of the existing water and waste water infrastructure and will not require full EIAs in accordance with EU directives or national environmental legislation. The investments in sanitation will most likely only constitute a first phase in achieving full compliance with national discharge limits and EU standards.

Procurement will be in line with EIB procurement guidelines, requiring international publication in the OJEU for large contracts.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Other links
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support the upgrade of water infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Publication Date
22 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67194600
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120207
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Publication Date
5 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161248163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120207
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Data sheet
WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support the upgrade of water infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support the upgrade of water infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications