Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 106,655,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 106,655,000
Transport : € 106,655,000
Signature date(s)
7/06/2023 : € 6,655,000
19/12/2016 : € 100,000,000
(*) Including a € 6,655,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Link to source
Data sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNISATION
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package

Summary sheet

Release date
26 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20120197
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNISATION
UKRZALIZNYTSIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 157 million
EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the modernisation of approximately 250 km of railway lines in the southern regions of Ukraine.

The project aims to improve Ukraine's transport infrastructure and promote sustainable transport. It is also identified in the Eastern Partnership Transport Panel, designed to enhance regional cooperation in the sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would be likely to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures will be put in place in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement. Relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the project will also be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Link to source
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNISATION
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Publication Date
14 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67131429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120197
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNISATION
Data sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION
Summary sheet
UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNISATION
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications