UKRAINE RAILWAY MODERNIZATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance the modernisation of approximately 250 km of railway lines in the southern regions of Ukraine.
The project aims to improve Ukraine's transport infrastructure and promote sustainable transport. It is also identified in the Eastern Partnership Transport Panel, designed to enhance regional cooperation in the sector.
If located in the EU, the project would be likely to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures will be put in place in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement. Relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the project will also be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.
The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.