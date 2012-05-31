WARSAW RING ROAD (TEN) II

Summary sheet
Improvement of 12 km of the Powazkowska-Marka section and construction of 16 km of the Salomeo-Wolica section of the Warsaw Ring Road and related arterial connections
Improving traffic flows on part of a Trans-European Network in a convergence regions.
The Powazkowska and Marki improvement falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and was screened in. The section Salomea and Wolica falls under Annex I of the same Directive. Both sections were therefore subject to a full EIA procedure. The project has the potential to impact two Natura 2000 sites; so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The project sections are included in the Masovian Region Development Strategy to 2020, the National Road Construction Program 2008-2012 and the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, 2007-2013, all of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.The procedures and outcomes are to be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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