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ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Midelt - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Tanger II - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jbel Lahdid - FR
Related public register
14/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2013
20120174
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN
The promoter is the public national utility Office National de l'Électricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE), resulting from the merger of Office National de l'Electricité (ONE) and Office National de l'Eau Potable (ONEP) which occurred on 24th April, 2012. ONEE is a state-owned enterprise.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 704 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of three wind farms located in Midelt "150 MW", Tangier "100 MW" and Essaouira "200MW". It is part of the second phase of the Moroccan Wind Programme for a total capacity of 850 MW.

The Project will increase electricity production to cover demand and supports the strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in Morocco's electricity generation portfolio to 42% by 2020. The project will also meet the government's objectives of: • The development of the Moroccan wind energy potential • The development of Moroccan wind power industry • The social and regional development • The development of specialised training in the field of wind energy, and • The promotion of research and development in the wind industry. The project also fulfills the Government's objective to increase participation of the private sector in energy generation through a public-private partnership (PPP) between ONEE and the sponsor to be selected by the tender process.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will undergo an EIA, including public consultation according to the local legislation and compliance with international standards (Equator Principles, World Bank and IFC). In particular, the impacts (including cumulative) of wind farms on biodiversity (including migratory birds), the local population and heritage, should be carefully evaluated after the bidding process. The evaluation and monitoring of impacts on biodiversity will be based on best international practices (EU Guidance on wind energy developments – http://ec.europa.eu/environment/nature/natura2000/management/docs/Wind_farms.pdf

A competitive concession tender for the selection of the private investor with which the promoter will develop, construct and operate the wind farms is currently on-going. The prequalification phase was published on the OJEU and has been finalised. As a condition to the financing, the Bank will require the final phase of the tender and the procurement of the wind farms to be compliant with the Bank's procurement policy.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
14/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Midelt - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Tanger II - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jbel Lahdid - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN
Publication Date
14 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49977361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120174
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN
Other links
Summary sheet
ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN
Data sheet
ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Midelt - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Tanger II - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jbel Lahdid - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications