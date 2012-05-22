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CYPRUS NSRF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 2,000,000
Education : € 10,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 13,440,000
Services : € 22,000,000
Solid waste : € 70,000,000
Urban development : € 82,560,000
Signature date(s)
25/07/2012 : € 2,000,000
25/07/2012 : € 10,000,000
25/07/2012 : € 13,440,000
25/07/2012 : € 22,000,000
25/07/2012 : € 70,000,000
25/07/2012 : € 82,560,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EL
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CYPRUS NSRF

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2012
20120167
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CYPRUS NSRF
REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of EU Operational Programmes in the fields of Sustainable Development and Competitiveness and Employment, Human Capital and Social Cohesion.

The project aims at financing the Cypriot National Strategic Reference Framework, which defines five investment priorities in the 2007-2013 programming period:i. strengthening the productive base of the economy and supporting enterprises;ii. knowledge society and promotion of Research and Development and Innovation;iii. human resources, employment and social cohesion;iv. environment, transport and energy infrastructures; andv. development of sustainable communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CYPRUS NSRF
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF
Publication Date
15 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54954192
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120167
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Energy
Services
Urban development
Solid waste
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CYPRUS NSRF
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75468508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120167
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Energy
Services
Urban development
Solid waste
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CYPRUS NSRF
Other links
Summary sheet
CYPRUS NSRF
Data sheet
CYPRUS NSRF
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications