GRAND NANCY TRANSPORTS URBAINS

The project comes under Annex II to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (EIAs) according to which the need for a comprehensive EIA is decided on the basis of a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. EIAs were performed for line 2 of the BRT and the reconstruction of Place Thiers as a part of the legal procedure for the design and approval of infrastructure projects in France (declaration of public interest). Both project components received a positive opinion from the corresponding competent authorities, including the environmental bodies, and were granted the necessary approvals for their implementation. A more detailed examination of all aspects relating to EU environmental directives, including the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), the 'Habitats' Directive (92/43/EEC) and the 'Birds' Directive (79/409/EEC), will be performed during the final project appraisal.

Despite some temporary disruption associated with the construction work (noise, vibration, traffic disruption, etc.) during the project's implementation, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact overall thanks to the expansion of the public transport service.