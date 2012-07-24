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TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
French Polynesia : € 7,500,000
Energy : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2012 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related press
French Polynesian hospital gets EUR 7.5m environmental support from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2012
20120159
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Government of the Territory of French Polynesia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 25 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investment loan to the Government of the Overseas Territory French Polynesia with a maturity of up to 15 years for the implementation of a new seawater air-conditioning system (SWAC) for the Centre Hospitalier de Polynésie Française (CHPF) to reduce high-cost electricity consumption and emissions of greenhouse gases. The investment loan will be provided to the Government of French Polynesia for onlending to the Centre Hospitalier de la Polynésie Française.

The project will contribute to realising French Polynesia's objectives of increasing the share of renewable energy to 50% in 2020, and 100% in 2030. While air-conditioning represents 40% of electricity consumption in French Polynesia, the Centre Hospitalier de Polynésie Française consumes 50% of its electricity for operating its air-conditioning system. Through a considerable reduction of its operating cost by decreased electricity expenses, the project will contribute to safeguarding the provision of sustainable health and hospital services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the EIA Act 2003 requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment. It is assumed that the project will not have significant negative environmental impacts. It is rather anticipated that the overall impact on the environment is beneficial in the sense that it will result in reducing emissions from substituted thermal power generation. These assumptions are expected to be confirmed by the EIA process that has just been initiated under the management of AFD.

The procurement of the project will be managed by AFD, Lead Financier under this MRI operation. AFD will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with AFD's own procurement rules and the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is proposed as a co-financing agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and other co-financiers under the Mutual Reliance Initiate. It is agreed that AFD shall act as Lead Financier for the purposes of the Operational Guidelines.

Related documents
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Other links
Related press
French Polynesian hospital gets EUR 7.5m environmental support from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Publication Date
29 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59399171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120159
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
French Polynesia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Publication Date
30 Jan 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126086347
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120159
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
French Polynesia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Publication Date
5 Feb 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126592048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120159
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
French Polynesia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216982457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120159
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
French Polynesia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Other links
Summary sheet
TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Data sheet
TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related press
French Polynesian hospital gets EUR 7.5m environmental support from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
French Polynesian hospital gets EUR 7.5m environmental support from EIB
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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