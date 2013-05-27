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NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2014 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Extension du reseau Ligne de tramway Ouest Est
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related press
France: EIB and Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur sign a EUR 250m contract to finance Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur's west-east tramway line

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2014
20120158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
METROPOLE NICE COTE D'AZUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 320 millions
EUR 640 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction de la ligne de tramway Ouest-Est permettant de relier l’aéroport et le centre administratif au port, 11,3 km (dont 3,2 km en tunnel), en desservant tout l'hypercentre, avec 20 stations, matériel roulant, parcs relais.

Améliorer les conditions de la mobilité dans le périmètre de la métropole avec un impact positif sur la qualité de vie, la compétitivité économique et l’environnement.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet relève de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU. D'après la législation française, le projet est soumis à une procédure d’évaluation d'impact environnemental. Le projet a obtenu un avis favorable de l’autorité environnementale et a été déclaré d’utilité publique par arrêté préfectoral le 15 juin 2012. Une analyse détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera entreprise au cours de l’instruction du projet.

En tant qu’établissement public, Nice Métropole est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publiques, en conformité avec les textes du droit français (le code des marchés publics et l'ordonnance du 6 juin 2005), issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La Banque exigera que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été / soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable (Directive 2004/17/CE) et les avis de marché publiés selon les seuils réglementaires.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Extension du reseau Ligne de tramway Ouest Est
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EIB and Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur sign a EUR 250m contract to finance Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur's west-east tramway line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Extension du reseau Ligne de tramway Ouest Est
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54776181
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120158
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Publication Date
11 Dec 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56474916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120158
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143218916
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120158
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Extension du reseau Ligne de tramway Ouest Est
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Other links
Summary sheet
NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Data sheet
NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EIB and Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur sign a EUR 250m contract to finance Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur's west-east tramway line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur sign a EUR 250m contract to finance Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur's west-east tramway line
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II - Extension du reseau Ligne de tramway Ouest Est
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications