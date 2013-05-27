NICE TRANSPORT URBAIN II

Summary sheet
Construction de la ligne de tramway Ouest-Est permettant de relier l’aéroport et le centre administratif au port, 11,3 km (dont 3,2 km en tunnel), en desservant tout l'hypercentre, avec 20 stations, matériel roulant, parcs relais.
Améliorer les conditions de la mobilité dans le périmètre de la métropole avec un impact positif sur la qualité de vie, la compétitivité économique et l’environnement.
Le projet relève de l'annexe II de la directive 2011/92/EU. D'après la législation française, le projet est soumis à une procédure d’évaluation d'impact environnemental. Le projet a obtenu un avis favorable de l’autorité environnementale et a été déclaré d’utilité publique par arrêté préfectoral le 15 juin 2012. Une analyse détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera entreprise au cours de l’instruction du projet.
En tant qu’établissement public, Nice Métropole est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publiques, en conformité avec les textes du droit français (le code des marchés publics et l'ordonnance du 6 juin 2005), issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La Banque exigera que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été / soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable (Directive 2004/17/CE) et les avis de marché publiés selon les seuils réglementaires.
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