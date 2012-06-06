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CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million for water sector investments in Cantabria

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2012
20120155
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
GOBIERNO DE CANTABRIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in water distribution (Autovía del Agua) and sanitation (Plan de Saneamientos) in Cantabria, Spain. The sanitation portion of the project is partially included in the Operational Programme Environment (OPE) and cofinanced by FEDER funds.

The project aims at improving the capacity and operational flexibility of water transfer between the different small river basins; it will increase the availabilityof water supply to the coastal populations during drought periods and hence is expected to improve climate change resilience.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, consistent with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), will optimise the availability of water resources and thus increase the water supply reliability in a context of water scarcity. It will also have a strong positive effect on the environment, contributing to pollution abatement by improving the quality of effluents discharged to surface and coastal waters of the Cantabrian Sea.

The promoter is a public entity and tender procedures are required to comply with the Spanish national legislation, Ley 30/2007 de Contratos del Sector Público which is in line with the EC public procurement Directives (Dir 2004/18/EEC/, 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC). This is acceptable to the Bank.

Related documents
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million for water sector investments in Cantabria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
15 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54960394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120155
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123816893
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120155
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million for water sector investments in Cantabria

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 50 million for water sector investments in Cantabria
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES
Related public register
15/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications