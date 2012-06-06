CANTABRIA WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

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Summary sheet
Investments in water distribution (Autovía del Agua) and sanitation (Plan de Saneamientos) in Cantabria, Spain. The sanitation portion of the project is partially included in the Operational Programme Environment (OPE) and cofinanced by FEDER funds.
The project aims at improving the capacity and operational flexibility of water transfer between the different small river basins; it will increase the availabilityof water supply to the coastal populations during drought periods and hence is expected to improve climate change resilience.
The project, consistent with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), will optimise the availability of water resources and thus increase the water supply reliability in a context of water scarcity. It will also have a strong positive effect on the environment, contributing to pollution abatement by improving the quality of effluents discharged to surface and coastal waters of the Cantabrian Sea.
The promoter is a public entity and tender procedures are required to comply with the Spanish national legislation, Ley 30/2007 de Contratos del Sector Público which is in line with the EC public procurement Directives (Dir 2004/18/EEC/, 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC). This is acceptable to the Bank.
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