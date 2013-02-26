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IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/07/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related press
Spain: Investing in electricity grid: EIB signs loan contract with Iberdrola

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2013
20120154
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 512 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme aiming at reinforcing and modernising Iberdrola's electricity distribution network in Spain by connecting new supply points and improving overall reliability and safety of its distribution system.

Investment program to be carried out during 2012 and 2013 aimed at reinforcing and modernising Iberdrola´s electricity distribution network in Spain by connecting new supply points and improving overall reliability and safety of its distribution system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes schemes that do require Environmental Impact Assessment. EIAs are being carried out in accordance with applicable legislation in line with the EU EIA Directive 92/2011/EU. The impacts that can be typically expected for these schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. Most of the project schemes relate to medium and low voltages and are therefore expected to have minimal or null environmental impacts.

The promoter is a contracting entity that falls under the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, and is therefore required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following public procurement rules, including the publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investing in electricity grid: EIB signs loan contract with Iberdrola

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45889558
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120154
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63495845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120154
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Data sheet
IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related press
Spain: Investing in electricity grid: EIB signs loan contract with Iberdrola

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investing in electricity grid: EIB signs loan contract with Iberdrola
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IBERDROLA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications