APRR - MODERNISATION ET SECURITE

Summary sheet
The project consists of an investment programme aiming at minimising the environmental impact of APRR’s (Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhône) toll motorways, located on the TEN-T network. Investments will primarily include a variety of safety and environmental improvement measures (e.g. water treatment, noise reduction, traffic management), bringing the network up to current safety & environmental standards, and to a lesser extent the widening of key bottlenecks with a view to enhance traffic fluidity.
The APRR network links Paris to Lyon in France and is located at the crossroads of Benelux, Germany, France, Switzerland and Italy. The majority of the benefits of the project are expected to be realised as a result of improvements in road safety, environment, security for heavy goods vehicles and traffic management. In addition, the planned investments are located on aTEN-T.
The schemes included in this project are subject to French legislation which transposes all EU Directives on the environment. The project is not subject to SEA directive 2001/42/EC as it does not consist in a plan or programme in the sense of the Directive. The applicability of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal, in particular for the road widening schemes. Other investments such as equipment, signalling, water protection or noise protection are not expected to fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive.
Contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. This will be reviewed at appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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