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SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Sector(s)
Urban development : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2013 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Kenya: EUR 15m Pan-African affordable housing and community infrastructure partnership with Shelter Afrique

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2013
20120149
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Company for Habitat and Housing in Africa, Shelter Afrique, a Regional Housing Finance and Development Bank headquartered in Nairobi
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will part-finance an investment programme being developed by Shelter Afrique for local SMEs in the construction sector which is intended to improve access to affordable housing for middle- and low-income households and to provide associated community infrastructure and services.

The project is intended to improve access to shelter, basic services, employment, health and education for low and middle income households in sub-Saharan Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure compliance with the principles embodied in EU environmental laws and procedures, and follow the EIB Statement of Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Kenya: EUR 15m Pan-African affordable housing and community infrastructure partnership with Shelter Afrique

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
30 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67344219
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
29 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142886934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120149
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Kenya: EUR 15m Pan-African affordable housing and community infrastructure partnership with Shelter Afrique

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kenya: EUR 15m Pan-African affordable housing and community infrastructure partnership with Shelter Afrique
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHELTER-AFRIQUE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications