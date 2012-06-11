LIMASSOL SEWERAGE III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Extension of the sewerage and drainage system (phase B2) in the Limassol - Amathus Area
The main objective of the investments is to provide adequate sewerage and drainage services within the Sewerage Board of Limassol-Amathus (SBLA), a newly extended service area, in line with the requirements of the EC Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive that has been transposed into national legislation upon Cypriot accession to the EU in 2004.
The priority waste water and sanitation investments included in the project will help the region advance towards compliance with local and EU legislation, in particular the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). Whether the change in scope, including the new WWTP expected to fall under Annex II of the newly codified EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requires a new EIA or other assessments under the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EC, respectively 79/409/EC), will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for project implementation shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as described in Directive 2004/17/EEC, Directive 2004/18/EEC and Directive 2007/66/EC, and with the EIB Guide to Procurement, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.