FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Financing of investments in the rehabilitation of coastal areas, recovery of areas affected by forest fires and other investments targeted at environmental protection in Spain.
The project concerns investments aiming to restore and protect coasts, maintain and improve capacity to fight forest fires, and restore forests damaged by fires in 2012.
The operation is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an EIA subject to judgment of competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (2011-92/EU). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law.
The procurement procedures to be employed will be reviewed by the Bank’s services, to ensure compliance with the EIB’s Procurement Guidelines. Where the Beneficiary is a public administration entity, it will be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law. Compliance with these Directives will be confirmed at appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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