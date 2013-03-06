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FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 55,200,000
Water, sewerage : € 64,800,000
Signature date(s)
27/02/2014 : € 55,200,000
27/02/2014 : € 64,800,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Related press
Spain: EUR 120 million for environmental investment

Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/02/2014
20120141
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
REINO DE ESPANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments in the rehabilitation of coastal areas, recovery of areas affected by forest fires and other investments targeted at environmental protection in Spain.

The project concerns investments aiming to restore and protect coasts, maintain and improve capacity to fight forest fires, and restore forests damaged by fires in 2012.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an EIA subject to judgment of competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (2011-92/EU). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law.

The procurement procedures to be employed will be reviewed by the Bank’s services, to ensure compliance with the EIB’s Procurement Guidelines. Where the Beneficiary is a public administration entity, it will be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law. Compliance with these Directives will be confirmed at appraisal.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 120 million for environmental investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48475202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120141
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75526887
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120141
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Data sheet
FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Related press
Spain: EUR 120 million for environmental investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 120 million for environmental investment
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESTRY & COASTAL MANAGEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications