Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Education : € 21,000,000
Services : € 49,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2013 : € 21,000,000
3/12/2013 : € 49,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2013
20120139
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE GALICIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 181 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of academic research activities in Galicia.

The purpose of the project is to co-finance mainly Galicia’s academic research costs in the period 2013-2015. The funds will support research and development (R&D) activities carried out by the three main Universities of Galicia: Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, Universidade de Coruňa and Universidade de Vigo.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities included in the project are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48916313
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120139
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88782226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120139
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI
Data sheet
UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications