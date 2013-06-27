UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RDI

Summary sheet
Financing of academic research activities in Galicia.
The purpose of the project is to co-finance mainly Galicia’s academic research costs in the period 2013-2015. The funds will support research and development (R&D) activities carried out by the three main Universities of Galicia: Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, Universidade de Coruňa and Universidade de Vigo.
The R&D activities included in the project are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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