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SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 178,817,056.39
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 178,817,056.39
Water, sewerage : € 178,817,056.39
Signature date(s)
18/05/2015 : € 178,817,056.39
Other links
Related public register
12/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/05/2015
20120134
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
PENNON GROUP PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 156 million (GBP 130 million)
EUR 359 million (GBP 300 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

South West Water (SWW) provides water and wastewater services to a population of 1.6 million people in the South-West of England, in the counties of Cornwall and Devon, as well as smaller areas within Dorset and Somerset. The investment programme was approved by the economic regulator OFWAT in 2009 as part of the expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2010-15 (Asset Management Plan 5). The investments are driven by EU Directive compliance in the areas of wastewater, bathing waters and protection of aquatic life. In addition there is significant focus on reduction of flooding due to insufficient wastewater system capacity and creating efficiencies and energy recovery in operations, with benefits in terms of climate change resilience and mitigation.

Primary Objectives
- Environmental Protection
- Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency
Transversal Indicators
- Climate Action
- Economic and Social Cohesion

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The drinking water quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with drinking water quality standards and effluent discharge permits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
Publication Date
12 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53120114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120134
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72435870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120134
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
Other links
Summary sheet
SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2
Data sheet
SOUTH WEST WATER & WASTEWATER AMP5-2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications