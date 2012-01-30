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EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 431,672,422.3
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 431,672,422.3
Telecom : € 431,672,422.3
Signature date(s)
4/12/2012 : € 198,433,645.78
4/12/2012 : € 233,238,776.52
Other links
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2012
20120130
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 350 million (EUR 419 million)
Not disclosed
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the upgrading and expansion of a 3G and the rolling out of a 4G based mobile telecommunications network by the largest mobile operator in UK. The main components of the project relate to the investments in the Radio Access Network, backhaul and the core network.

The promoter's network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile services to a larger area and population in the UK. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project also contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through the further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. These impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
Publication Date
1 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68707427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120130
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63668283
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120130
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
Other links
Summary sheet
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK
Data sheet
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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