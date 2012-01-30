EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE MOBILE UK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
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The project concerns the upgrading and expansion of a 3G and the rolling out of a 4G based mobile telecommunications network by the largest mobile operator in UK. The main components of the project relate to the investments in the Radio Access Network, backhaul and the core network.
The promoter's network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile services to a larger area and population in the UK. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project also contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through the further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure.
Investments in telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. These impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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