Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 349,495,561.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 349,495,561.35
Energy : € 349,495,561.35
Signature date(s)
27/10/2015 : € 349,495,561.35
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Nowy Żmigród
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Jasionka
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2015
20120085
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PGE ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
PGE DYSTRYBUCJA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1500 million (EUR 359 million)
PLN 4418 million (EUR 1058 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension and modernisation of Central and Eastern Poland’s electricity distribution networks operated by PGE Dystrybucja.

The programme will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, connect new end-users and also renewable generators and improve the reliability, and quality of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) what requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the program schemes are expected to be reinforcements of MV and LV equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the national regulations. It regularly publishes procurement notices in the OJEU. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Nowy Żmigród
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Jasionka
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48926970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120085
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Nowy Żmigród
Publication Date
9 Dec 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72457467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120085
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Jasionka
Publication Date
9 Dec 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72462989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120085
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80619709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120085
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Nowy Żmigród
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Jasionka
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
PGE ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports PGE’s investment in energy sector with PLN 2 billion loan
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Nowy Żmigród
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION - Jasionka
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ELECTRICITY GRID MODERNISATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications