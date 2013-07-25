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FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Solid waste : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2014 : € 22,500,000
10/07/2014 : € 37,500,000
20/10/2014 : € 52,500,000
10/07/2014 : € 87,500,000
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COGENERATION BIOMASSE PAPETERIES SEYFERT À DESCARTES
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOMASSE - DESCARTES (UNDER FL)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Related press
France: EIB, BPCE Group and Crédit Agricole to lend EUR 250m to develop biomass-fed energy schemes

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2014
20120084
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
The promoters will be private and public entities carrying out biomass or waste (biogas) projects in France.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The Project consists of a EUR 250m bank-intermediated framework loan for the financing of (i) environmentally-driven cogeneration projects (at least 85% of which are biomass-fired) and (ii) waste treatment/biogas projects, all of which are in France.

The Project will allow France to increase its renewable energy and heat output from sustainable biomass projects and will support up to three pre-identified waste treatment and biogas schemes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by reducing biodegradable municipal waste fraction into landfills and by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate and reduce energy consumption. Due to their technical characteristics, the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. Residual environmental impacts are expected to be limited. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including making sure, when relevant, that contracts for the implementation of the schemes have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COGENERATION BIOMASSE PAPETERIES SEYFERT À DESCARTES
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOMASSE - DESCARTES (UNDER FL)
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Other links
Related press
France: EIB, BPCE Group and Crédit Agricole to lend EUR 250m to develop biomass-fed energy schemes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COGENERATION BIOMASSE PAPETERIES SEYFERT À DESCARTES
Publication Date
27 Aug 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52044788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120084
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Publication Date
24 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52569736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120084
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOMASSE - DESCARTES (UNDER FL)
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55534151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120084
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123119026
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120084
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COGENERATION BIOMASSE PAPETERIES SEYFERT À DESCARTES
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOMASSE - DESCARTES (UNDER FL)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Other links
Summary sheet
FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Data sheet
FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Related press
France: EIB, BPCE Group and Crédit Agricole to lend EUR 250m to develop biomass-fed energy schemes

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB, BPCE Group and Crédit Agricole to lend EUR 250m to develop biomass-fed energy schemes
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COGENERATION BIOMASSE PAPETERIES SEYFERT À DESCARTES
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOMASSE - DESCARTES (UNDER FL)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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