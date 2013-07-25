FR BIOMASSE COGENERATION & VALORISATION DECHETS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The Project consists of a EUR 250m bank-intermediated framework loan for the financing of (i) environmentally-driven cogeneration projects (at least 85% of which are biomass-fired) and (ii) waste treatment/biogas projects, all of which are in France.
The Project will allow France to increase its renewable energy and heat output from sustainable biomass projects and will support up to three pre-identified waste treatment and biogas schemes.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by reducing biodegradable municipal waste fraction into landfills and by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate and reduce energy consumption. Due to their technical characteristics, the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. Residual environmental impacts are expected to be limited. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including making sure, when relevant, that contracts for the implementation of the schemes have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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