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REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mozambique : € 20,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/07/2014 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Related press
Mozambique: EIB helps ensure international safety standards at Maputo Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2014
20120070
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Aeroportos de Moçambique E.P. is a 100% State owned company operating 20 commercial airports in Mozambique. It owns and operates airport infrastructure all over Mozambique. ADM is in charge of investment and operations for air navigation in Mozambique, as well as the operation of the commercial airports.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of runway and taxiway pavements, as well as the upgrade of the airfield lighting system at Maputo Airport in Mozambique.

The project comprises the rehabilitation of the airside infrastructure at Maputo airport, which presents a real and on-going safety hazard to aircraft operations. The project will ensure the continued safe operation of the airport. The project will primarily focus on the rehabilitation of the runways, taxiways, aprons and the airfield ground lighting, as well as the drainage and other electrical works including the hydrant systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

While the works primarily involve the rehabilitation of existing pavements within the existing airport boundary, and hence there are expected to be no significant impacts, the Bank will ensure during appraisal that the principles of the EU EIA Directive are observed in assessing what the level of impact might be. The design consultant is to prepare an initial environmental and social assessment followed by a full assessment if required.

The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the OJEU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement

Related documents
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Other links
Related press
Mozambique: EIB helps ensure international safety standards at Maputo Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Publication Date
28 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49950624
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120070
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mozambique
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140178059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120070
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mozambique
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Data sheet
REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Related press
Mozambique: EIB helps ensure international safety standards at Maputo Airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mozambique: EIB helps ensure international safety standards at Maputo Airport
Other links
Related public register
28/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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