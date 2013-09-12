REHABILITATION OF MAPUTO AIRPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of runway and taxiway pavements, as well as the upgrade of the airfield lighting system at Maputo Airport in Mozambique.
The project comprises the rehabilitation of the airside infrastructure at Maputo airport, which presents a real and on-going safety hazard to aircraft operations. The project will ensure the continued safe operation of the airport. The project will primarily focus on the rehabilitation of the runways, taxiways, aprons and the airfield ground lighting, as well as the drainage and other electrical works including the hydrant systems.
While the works primarily involve the rehabilitation of existing pavements within the existing airport boundary, and hence there are expected to be no significant impacts, the Bank will ensure during appraisal that the principles of the EU EIA Directive are observed in assessing what the level of impact might be. The design consultant is to prepare an initial environmental and social assessment followed by a full assessment if required.
The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB, AFD and KfW for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the OJEU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.