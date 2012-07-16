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DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/10/2012 : € 50,000,000
31/10/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2012
20120068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO
DOLOMITI ENERGIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 207 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the upgrading and development of the gas and electricity distribution networks and small hydro power installations in the Trentino Alto Adige region over the period 2012-2016.

The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, and to improve the quality and the reliability of electricity and gas supply. It will also contribute to meeting growing electricity demand in Italy using domestic hydropower resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on their nature all the projects under this operation are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA is required. Environmental impacts are generally expected to be low and mostly limited to the construction phase. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be reviewed during appraisal so as to ensure compliance with the relevant environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO
Publication Date
24 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58607306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120068
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO
Other links
Summary sheet
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO
Data sheet
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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