ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of 7 onshore wind parks for a total capacity of 165 MW in the Austrian Federal State of Lower Austria (municipalities of Bad Deutsch Altenburg-Carnutum, Höflein Ost, Rohrau, Haadfeld, Hof, Seibersdorf and Au). The promoter is an Austrian private company, Energiepark Bruck/Leitha GmbH.
The project supports EU and national energy objectives
All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore they will be subject to an Environmental Impact assessment (EIA) on a case by case basis taking into account the defined criteria set by the competent authority. Furthermore, wind farms have to comply with the EU Habitats 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.
The promoter is not subject to public procurement procedures as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC. Procurement procedures followed will be further appraised.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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