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ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,533,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,533,000
Energy : € 100,533,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2016 : € 8,000,000
11/02/2014 : € 19,333,000
15/10/2014 : € 20,000,000
3/12/2015 : € 25,000,000
3/05/2013 : € 28,200,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Rohrau - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Bad Deutsch-Altenburg Carnuntum - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Höflein Ost - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Haadfeld - DE
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Related press
Windpower in Austria: Energiepark Bruck receives EIB loan

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/05/2013
20120061
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Energiepark Bruck/Leitha GmbH.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 101 million
EUR 312 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of 7 onshore wind parks for a total capacity of 165 MW in the Austrian Federal State of Lower Austria (municipalities of Bad Deutsch Altenburg-Carnutum, Höflein Ost, Rohrau, Haadfeld, Hof, Seibersdorf and Au). The promoter is an Austrian private company, Energiepark Bruck/Leitha GmbH.

The project supports EU and national energy objectives

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore they will be subject to an Environmental Impact assessment (EIA) on a case by case basis taking into account the defined criteria set by the competent authority. Furthermore, wind farms have to comply with the EU Habitats 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.

The promoter is not subject to public procurement procedures as it is neither a public undertaking nor does it enjoy special or exclusive rights in the sense of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC. Procurement procedures followed will be further appraised.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Rohrau - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Bad Deutsch-Altenburg Carnuntum - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Höflein Ost - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Haadfeld - DE
Related press
Windpower in Austria: Energiepark Bruck receives EIB loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45848173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120061
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85046191
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120061
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Data sheet
ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Rohrau - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Bad Deutsch-Altenburg Carnuntum - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Höflein Ost - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Haadfeld - DE
Related press
Windpower in Austria: Energiepark Bruck receives EIB loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Windpower in Austria: Energiepark Bruck receives EIB loan
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Rohrau - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Bad Deutsch-Altenburg Carnuntum - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Höflein Ost - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Windpark Haadfeld - DE
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGIEPARK BRUCK WIND POWER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications