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WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 33,854,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 33,854,000
Energy : € 33,854,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2015 : € 13,854,000
5/08/2014 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related press
Austria: EIB finances expansion of wind power in Lower Austria

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/08/2014
20120060
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
WINDLANDKRAFT GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 34 million
EUR 177 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of three onshore wind parks for a total capacity of 105 MW located in the Austrian Federal State of Lower Austria (municipalities of Leopoldsdorf, Untersiebenbrunn and Engelhartstetten). The promoter is an Austrian private company named WindLandKraft GmbH.

Contributing to renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives and thereby supporting EU Climate Action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The wind farms proposed fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Their authorisation is subject to an EIA following the criteria set by the competent authority. Furthermore, wind farms have to comply with the EU Habitats 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
29/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB finances expansion of wind power in Lower Austria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Publication Date
29 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48538702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221097
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84199628
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Other links
Summary sheet
WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Data sheet
WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related press
Austria: EIB finances expansion of wind power in Lower Austria

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB finances expansion of wind power in Lower Austria
Other links
Related public register
29/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDLANDKRAFT WIND POWER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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