3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK

Investments in mobile telecommunication projects (such as base stations, transmission systems and IT systems) do not fall under the European EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are still being studied at an international level. The visual impact of base station towers can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

Full environmental details, including the applicable Swedish and Danish legal framework, will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives).