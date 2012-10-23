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3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 199,617,804.47
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 69,866,231.56
Sweden : € 129,751,572.91
Telecom : € 199,617,804.47
Signature date(s)
3/04/2014 : € 69,866,231.56
3/04/2014 : € 129,751,572.91
Other links
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Related press
Sweden / Denmark: EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/04/2014
20120051
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
HI3G ACCESS AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Not disclosed
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rollout of a new 4G/Long Term Evolution (LTE) based mobile network in Sweden and Denmark. After the award of the new mobile licences in 2011, the rollout started and will result in many new or replaced nodes. The new network will allow for very high speed mobile broadband services very similar to fixed lines services.

The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile broadband services to a wider extent in Denmark and in Sweden.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in mobile telecommunication projects (such as base stations, transmission systems and IT systems) do not fall under the European EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are still being studied at an international level. The visual impact of base station towers can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

Full environmental details, including the applicable Swedish and Danish legal framework, will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Other links
Related press
Sweden / Denmark: EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Publication Date
22 Jun 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67194719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120051
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70560550
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120051
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Data sheet
3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Related press
Sweden / Denmark: EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden / Denmark: EIB fosters high-speed mobile broadband services
Other links
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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