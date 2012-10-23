3 SCANDINAVIA 4G NETWORK

Summary sheet
The project concerns the rollout of a new 4G/Long Term Evolution (LTE) based mobile network in Sweden and Denmark. After the award of the new mobile licences in 2011, the rollout started and will result in many new or replaced nodes. The new network will allow for very high speed mobile broadband services very similar to fixed lines services.
The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile broadband services to a wider extent in Denmark and in Sweden.
Investments in mobile telecommunication projects (such as base stations, transmission systems and IT systems) do not fall under the European EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are still being studied at an international level. The visual impact of base station towers can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
Full environmental details, including the applicable Swedish and Danish legal framework, will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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