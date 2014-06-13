RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN

The need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may vary between project components and will be analysed on a case by case basis. Although most of the schemes will be implemented on existing infrastructure, some might fall under annex I (e.g. in cases where the changes meet the thresholds set out in the annex) requiring an EIA and most will fall under annex II of the EU environmental directive (2011/92/EU) thus requiring an EIA screening and, possibly, an EIA. Compliance with environmental and nature protection EU directives and status of environmental permits will be verified during appraisal.

The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

The project is expected to have positive impacts on the environment thanks to the improvement of the railway network which will result in added reliability, comfort and safety, which will increase the attractiveness of this system compared to the road traffic with its negative impacts on the environment and congestion.