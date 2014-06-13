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RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Line Bobadilla Algeciras Section Ronda Algeciras
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 1/2
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 2/2
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2014
20120019
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Ministerio de Fomento
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for improving the safety and upgrading the conventional railway network in Spain.

Improving safety features and rehabilitate and upgrade several sections of conventional lines in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may vary between project components and will be analysed on a case by case basis. Although most of the schemes will be implemented on existing infrastructure, some might fall under annex I (e.g. in cases where the changes meet the thresholds set out in the annex) requiring an EIA and most will fall under annex II of the EU environmental directive (2011/92/EU) thus requiring an EIA screening and, possibly, an EIA. Compliance with environmental and nature protection EU directives and status of environmental permits will be verified during appraisal.
The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.
The project is expected to have positive impacts on the environment thanks to the improvement of the railway network which will result in added reliability, comfort and safety, which will increase the attractiveness of this system compared to the road traffic with its negative impacts on the environment and congestion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and/or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC/ or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Line Bobadilla Algeciras Section Ronda Algeciras
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 1/2
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
23/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 2/2
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52021724
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Line Bobadilla Algeciras Section Ronda Algeciras
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55086132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53390772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 1/2
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55584031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54956737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 2/2
Publication Date
23 Oct 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55583565
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94760735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120019
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Line Bobadilla Algeciras Section Ronda Algeciras
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 1/2
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Electrification Medina-Salamanca Fuentes de Onoro 2/2
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN
Data sheet
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADING & SAFETY SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications