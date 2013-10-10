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KEMIRA RSFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2013 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA RSFF
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA RSFF

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2013
20120009
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KEMIRA RSFF
KEMIRA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing to support Kemira RDI activities in water and other specialty chemicals for the period 2013-2016.

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to water treatment, pulp and paper chemicals, specialty chemicals, predominantly taking place in the promoter’s European R&D facilities in Espoo, Finland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA RSFF
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA RSFF

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA RSFF
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49358367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120009
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA RSFF
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80036873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120009
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA RSFF
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA RSFF
Other links
Summary sheet
KEMIRA RSFF
Data sheet
KEMIRA RSFF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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