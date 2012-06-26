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MERCK PHARMA R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2013
20120005
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERCK PHARMA R&D
MERCK KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 625 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter’s research and development (R&D) expenses for the development of a new cancer treatment. It concerns the clinical programme of a cancer vaccine for indications such as NSCLC (non-small-cell lung cancer), which is the major indication currently investigated, as well as trials for colorectal- , prostate- and breast cancer indications.

It is the objective of this new cancer vaccine to stimulate the body's immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to the Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC should not be required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65177355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120005
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63336059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120005
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
MERCK PHARMA R&D
Data sheet
MERCK PHARMA R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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