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GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 2,700,000
Germany : € 47,300,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2012 : € 2,700,000
27/07/2012 : € 47,300,000
Other links
Related public register
13/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2012
20120001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities in relation to its two key business lines: (i) bank note processing and (ii) mobile security including payment solution. More precisely, it comprises the development of a new generation of bank note inspection machines, enhanced secure payment solutions and new authentication solutions for the telecommunication as well as the governmental sector.

Knowledge Economy

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments concern RDI activities within existing facilities. Therefore it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 85/337/EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The full details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
Publication Date
13 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66449509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120001
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67664054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120001
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI
Data sheet
GIESECKE&DEVRIENT RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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