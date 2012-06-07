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JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 124,000,248
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 124,000,248
Industry : € 124,000,248
Signature date(s)
19/11/2012 : € 124,000,248
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB provides GBP100m for Johnson Matthey’s European R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2012
20110653
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 117 million (GBP 100 million)
EUR 234 million (GBP 200 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the R&D activities in the field of environmental catalysts and technologies applied to light duty gasoline and diesel vehicles, heavy-duty diesel vehicles and stationary source emission controls, process catalysts and technologies, fuel cells, including potential application in the automotive and local power generation sectors.

Research and Development expenditures in the UK over the period 2012-2014.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to the Directive 2011/92/EU should not be required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB provides GBP100m for Johnson Matthey’s European R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64126881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110653
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63537075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110653
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Other links
Summary sheet
JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Data sheet
JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB provides GBP100m for Johnson Matthey’s European R&D

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB provides GBP100m for Johnson Matthey’s European R&D
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - JOHNSON MATTHEY R&D III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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