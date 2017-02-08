QAIROKKUM HPP CLIMATE RESILIENCE UPGRADE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project involves the rehabilitation of the hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical equipment at the Kairakkum hydro power plant, including the replacement of all turbines and dam safety improvements.
The rehabilitation project is expected to increase the efficiency, total capacity and total annual generation of the power plant, therefore improving the security and reliability of electricity supply in northern Tajikistan. The project is also intended to raise the safety level of the power plant, the dam and the reservoir while strengthening the resilience of the plant against the adverse effects of climate change.
The technical assistance provided to the project included an environmental and social impact assessment carried out by a consultant. The planned rehabilitation works do not affect the water ways and are expected to have limited negative environmental and social impact, mainly relating to refurbishment and construction works, which can be mitigated by using appropriate working practices. The project encompasses some positive impact related to increased safety and climate change adaptation. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social process and documentation to ensure alignment with Bank requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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