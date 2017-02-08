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QAIROKKUM HPP CLIMATE RESILIENCE UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tajikistan : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/05/2019 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP
Related public register
22/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP - Environmental and Social Action Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
8 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2019
20110652
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP
OSHC BARKI TOJIK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 198 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves the rehabilitation of the hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical equipment at the Kairakkum hydro power plant, including the replacement of all turbines and dam safety improvements.

The rehabilitation project is expected to increase the efficiency, total capacity and total annual generation of the power plant, therefore improving the security and reliability of electricity supply in northern Tajikistan. The project is also intended to raise the safety level of the power plant, the dam and the reservoir while strengthening the resilience of the plant against the adverse effects of climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The technical assistance provided to the project included an environmental and social impact assessment carried out by a consultant. The planned rehabilitation works do not affect the water ways and are expected to have limited negative environmental and social impact, mainly relating to refurbishment and construction works, which can be mitigated by using appropriate working practices. The project encompasses some positive impact related to increased safety and climate change adaptation. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social process and documentation to ensure alignment with Bank requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP
22/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP - Environmental and Social Action Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68164919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110652
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Tajikistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
22 Aug 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159697604
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110652
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Tajikistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP
Related public register
22/08/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
REHABILITATION OF KAIRAKKUM HPP
Data sheet
QAIROKKUM HPP CLIMATE RESILIENCE UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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