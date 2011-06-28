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IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 100,000,000
Education : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees to fund 550 new classrooms

Summary sheet

Release date
18 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2012
20110628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF IRELAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 211 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project involves part-financing the school capital investment programme of the Department of Education and Skills of the Government of Ireland.

The programme comprises the construction, extension and refurbishment of several small-scale (individual cost below EUR 25m) school facilities located all over Ireland. The new schools will have attractive designs and are intended to improve the quality and efficiency of education services delivery.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project can be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision taken by the competent authority.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees to fund 550 new classrooms

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66005498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110628
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66594470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110628
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Data sheet
IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees to fund 550 new classrooms

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees to fund 550 new classrooms
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications