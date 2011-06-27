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TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 66,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 66,800,000
Health : € 3,340,000
Urban development : € 18,704,000
Transport : € 20,040,000
Education : € 24,716,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2012 : € 3,340,000
23/11/2012 : € 18,704,000
23/11/2012 : € 20,040,000
23/11/2012 : € 24,716,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Tallinn´s urban infrastructure development

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2012
20110627
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF TALLINN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 67 million
EUR 182 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part-financing of multi-sector investment schemes in Tallinn.

The City’s long-term investment strategy aims at modernising the city’s basic infrastructure and improving the quality of public services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Estonia has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC). Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

Contracts for the implementation of the project have shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Tallinn´s urban infrastructure development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54957998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110627
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79837410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110627
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Tallinn´s urban infrastructure development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Tallinn´s urban infrastructure development
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications