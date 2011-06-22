BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Construction of a 2x2 76 km toll motorway from Banja Luka to Doboj in Republika Srpska, Bosnia & Herzegovina.
The project is a priority backbone motorway development for Republika Srpska as it connects two of its main cities. It also connects to Corridor Vc and is entirely located in Republika Srpska territory. It will contribute to trade and business improvements and support a dynamic private sector both within RS but also with the Federation of Bosinia and Herzegovina(FBiH) and Croatia and Serbia though Corridor Vc. The project contributes to the integration of the two Bosnian entities, RS and FBiH.
The environmental and social impact is limited. A GAP analysis of the local ESIA was undertaken relative to EU standards and all necessary mitigating and compensatory measures included. No sensitive areas are located in the area of influence of the project.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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