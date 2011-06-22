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BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 207,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 207,000,000
Transport : € 207,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2018 : € 47,000,000
16/12/2013 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Desicion on the approval of the EIS
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Link to Promoter's website
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Spatial map of protected areas in the Republic of Srpska
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 1 Banja Luka - Prnjavor
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2013
20110622
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
JP AUTOPUTEVI REPUBLIKE SRPSKE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 207 million
EUR 565 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 2x2 76 km toll motorway from Banja Luka to Doboj in Republika Srpska, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The project is a priority backbone motorway development for Republika Srpska as it connects two of its main cities. It also connects to Corridor Vc and is entirely located in Republika Srpska territory. It will contribute to trade and business improvements and support a dynamic private sector both within RS but also with the Federation of Bosinia and Herzegovina(FBiH) and Croatia and Serbia though Corridor Vc. The project contributes to the integration of the two Bosnian entities, RS and FBiH.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental and social impact is limited. A GAP analysis of the local ESIA was undertaken relative to EU standards and all necessary mitigating and compensatory measures included. No sensitive areas are located in the area of influence of the project.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Desicion on the approval of the EIS
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Link to Promoter's website
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Spatial map of protected areas in the Republic of Srpska
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 1 Banja Luka - Prnjavor
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48193482
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221932
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Desicion on the approval of the EIS
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Link to Promoter's website
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Spatial map of protected areas in the Republic of Srpska
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218878
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 1 Banja Luka - Prnjavor
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220181
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136258539
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110622
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 1: Banja Luka to Prnjavor
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Desicion on the approval of the EIS
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Stakeholder Engagement Plan Section 2: Prnjavor to Doboj
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Link to Promoter's website
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Spatial map of protected areas in the Republic of Srpska
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY - Environmental & Social Action Plan Section 1 Banja Luka - Prnjavor
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY
Data sheet
BANJA LUKA-DOBOJ MOTORWAY

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications