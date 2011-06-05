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ILIAD BROADBAND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/08/2012 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Related press
Innovation in France: EUR 200 million for Iliad Group

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/08/2012
20110605
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILIAD BROADBAND II
ILIAD SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 447 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Roll-out of very high speed telecommunications networks throughout France, including roll-out in less densely populated areas of the country.

The project entails promoter’s investments into next generation fibre-based broadband infrastructures in France (Very-high-bit-rate digital subscriber line, VDSL and Fibre-to-the-Home, FTTH), including also less-densely-populated areas of the country, as well as into Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) based broadband infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Other links
Related press
Innovation in France: EUR 200 million for Iliad Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Publication Date
3 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66242791
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110605
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72453974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110605
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Other links
Summary sheet
ILIAD BROADBAND II
Data sheet
ILIAD BROADBAND II
Related press
Innovation in France: EUR 200 million for Iliad Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Innovation in France: EUR 200 million for Iliad Group
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD BROADBAND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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