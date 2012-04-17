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LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Education : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2013 : € 75,000,000
18/06/2014 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Related press
France: Basse-Normandie Region: EUR 150m for the energy efficiency of lycées

Summary sheet

Release date
17 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2013
20110598
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE

REGION BASSE-NORMANDIE

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 336 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme of the Basse-Normandie Region for the construction and renovation of 47 lycées.

Implementation of a programme to improve energy efficiency including, in particular, the construction of a vocational lycée bringing together two existing schools on one site and the construction of a new training centre for healthcare practitioners.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves new buildings and extensions for educational purposes. Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically refer to the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for educational buildings but this project could conceivably be regarded as an urban renewal project (Annex II to the EU Directive). This point will have to be examined during the appraisal.

The tendering procedures used for public buildings must be in keeping with the relevant EU procurement Directives (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC, as amended by Commission Regulation 1874/2004).

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Other links
Related press
France: Basse-Normandie Region: EUR 150m for the energy efficiency of lycées

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66408265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110598
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125375783
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110598
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Other links
Summary sheet
LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Data sheet
LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Related press
France: Basse-Normandie Region: EUR 150m for the energy efficiency of lycées

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Basse-Normandie Region: EUR 150m for the energy efficiency of lycées
Other links
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES HQE RDI BASSE NORMANDIE

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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications