PROVINCIA DI TRENTO - PUBLIC INFRA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Financing of public infrastructure investments promoted by the Province of Trento
The infrastructure schemes aim at improving municipal infrastructure, including municipal roads, schools, kindergartens and other social infrastructure and thus improve the quality of life of the residents of the Province. It is also expected that the investments will support the long-term economic growth of the Province.
The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network or similar (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into national law. It will be required that all the schemes will be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation. Details are to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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