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IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,997,666.82
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 34,997,666.82
Services : € 34,997,666.82
Signature date(s)
1/07/2013 : € 34,997,666.82
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2013
20110588
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 37 million (GBP 30 million)
EUR 115 million (GBP 93 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the research and the commercialisation of intellectual property generated from leading UK universities. It concerns the investments into the life science sector by the promoter.

The project will range from pre-seed and seed financing and proof of concept studies to the financing of pre-clinical and clinical trials of the enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres etc. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to the Directive 2011/92/EU should not be required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65174547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110588
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64571111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110588
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI
Data sheet
IMPERIAL INNOVATIONS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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