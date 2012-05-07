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PURATOS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/03/2013 : € 16,000,000
7/03/2013 : € 29,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing Puratos R-D-I programme aiming at healthier and more nutritious components in the food industry

Summary sheet

Release date
7 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/03/2013
20110574
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PURATOS RDI
PURATOS GROUP NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 99 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing Puratos RDI programme, focused in particular on the development of new enzymes and nutritional components.

The project concerns the promoter’s RDI expenditures related to ingredients and solutions employed by a wide range of food processors: artisanal to industrial bakers and patissiers, chocolatiers and food service. The main research projects are structured around nutrition and taste. Other priority is to develop new technological tools and services to help customers to grow their business.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research and Development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the work to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project will be financed from the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing Puratos R-D-I programme aiming at healthier and more nutritious components in the food industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI
Publication Date
16 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54957575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110574
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67903061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110574
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
PURATOS RDI
Data sheet
PURATOS RDI
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing Puratos R-D-I programme aiming at healthier and more nutritious components in the food industry

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB financing Puratos R-D-I programme aiming at healthier and more nutritious components in the food industry
Other links
Related public register
16/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PURATOS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PURATOS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications