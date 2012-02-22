Autostrada BreBeMi PPP

Summary sheet
Società di Progetto BreBeMi PPP
Contact point
Construction of the new 62-km toll motorway and ancillary works connecting Brescia to Milano through Bergamo province.
The new infrastructure should attract part of the long distance traffic currently travelling along the existing A4 motorway and thus is expected to relieve congestion along the corridor Milano-Bergamo-Brescia. It is expected to result in substantial travel time savings as well as a reduction in vehicle operating costs. The Project is expected to have some air quality and greenhouse gas benefits.
The Project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework, and to be in line with EU environmental policies. The Promoter has already provided some approval documentation from the Competent Authorities. The compliance with the EIA Directives will be discussed and verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. During appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they are compliant with the applicable EU directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.