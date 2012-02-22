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AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 700,000,000
Transport : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/03/2013 : € 63,205,417.5
25/03/2013 : € 105,536,100
25/03/2013 : € 118,752,827.4
25/03/2013 : € 118,752,827.4
25/03/2013 : € 118,752,827.4
25/03/2013 : € 175,000,000.3
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Related press
Italy: EUR 1 520 million to complete the BreBeMi motorway

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/03/2013
20110555
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Autostrada BreBeMi PPP

Società di Progetto BreBeMi PPP
Contact point

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 763 million
EUR 1 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the new 62-km toll motorway and ancillary works connecting Brescia to Milano through Bergamo province.

The new infrastructure should attract part of the long distance traffic currently travelling along the existing A4 motorway and thus is expected to relieve congestion along the corridor Milano-Bergamo-Brescia. It is expected to result in substantial travel time savings as well as a reduction in vehicle operating costs. The Project is expected to have some air quality and greenhouse gas benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework, and to be in line with EU environmental policies. The Promoter has already provided some approval documentation from the Competent Authorities. The compliance with the EIA Directives will be discussed and verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. During appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they are compliant with the applicable EU directives.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 1 520 million to complete the BreBeMi motorway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54957709
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110555
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70377512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110555
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
Autostrada BreBeMi PPP
Data sheet
AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 1 520 million to complete the BreBeMi motorway

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 1 520 million to complete the BreBeMi motorway
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOSTRADA BREBEMI PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications