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REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 450,000,000
Energy : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2016 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation San Martín
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Subsea Interconnector Mallorca-Ibiza
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Oriol-Arenales
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Pinilla-Campanario-Ajora
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Terrejón de Velasco
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Ramis
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Substation Torrent
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV de E/S en la S/Riudarenes de la L/Sentmenat-VIC-Bescanó
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Almaraz-San Serván-Brovales-Guillena 400 kV
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV Interconnection Galicia-North Portugal
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Bescano-Ramis-Santa Llogaia
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Mazaricos
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation El Sabinal
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Brovales-Balboa 220 kV
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Merida-San Servan 220 kV
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame Substation
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Riudarenes
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation Rafal
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 400 kV OHL Boimente-Pesoz
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Aljarafe-Rocio
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Tibo
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Sta Llogaia
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - L400 KV Salas-Grado
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Solorzano
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 450m loan to Red Eléctrica to extend and strengthen its infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2016
20110540
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
RED ELECTRICA DE ESPANA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 943 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and expansion of electricity transmission network in Spain during the period 2012-2014

The project will promote the development of the electricity transmission network of Spain and will be implemented mainly in areas designated as convergence regions (stricto sensu, phasing in and phasing out). It will support the connection and the efficient exploitation of traditional and renewable generation resources, and improve security of supply through the creation of additional transmission capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics some project components fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these components relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, birds strikes and mortality, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction and impact on seabed fauna and flora. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation San Martín
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Subsea Interconnector Mallorca-Ibiza
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Oriol-Arenales
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Pinilla-Campanario-Ajora
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Terrejón de Velasco
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Ramis
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Substation Torrent
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV de E/S en la S/Riudarenes de la L/Sentmenat-VIC-Bescanó
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Almaraz-San Serván-Brovales-Guillena 400 kV
18/07/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV Interconnection Galicia-North Portugal
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Bescano-Ramis-Santa Llogaia
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Mazaricos
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation El Sabinal
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Brovales-Balboa 220 kV
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Merida-San Servan 220 kV
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame Substation
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Riudarenes
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation Rafal
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 400 kV OHL Boimente-Pesoz
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Aljarafe-Rocio
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Tibo
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Sta Llogaia
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - L400 KV Salas-Grado
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Solorzano
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 450m loan to Red Eléctrica to extend and strengthen its infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
44311356
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation San Martín
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53211135
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Subsea Interconnector Mallorca-Ibiza
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218875
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Oriol-Arenales
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Pinilla-Campanario-Ajora
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Terrejón de Velasco
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219669
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Ramis
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Substation Torrent
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219887
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV de E/S en la S/Riudarenes de la L/Sentmenat-VIC-Bescanó
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219889
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Almaraz-San Serván-Brovales-Guillena 400 kV
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219969
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV Interconnection Galicia-North Portugal
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Bescano-Ramis-Santa Llogaia
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Mazaricos
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220679
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation El Sabinal
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Brovales-Balboa 220 kV
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221340
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Merida-San Servan 220 kV
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame Substation
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221930
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Riudarenes
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221931
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation Rafal
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222364
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 400 kV OHL Boimente-Pesoz
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222365
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Aljarafe-Rocio
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222542
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Tibo
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Sta Llogaia
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - L400 KV Salas-Grado
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Solorzano
Publication Date
18 Jul 2013
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110540
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation San Martín
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Subsea Interconnector Mallorca-Ibiza
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Oriol-Arenales
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Pinilla-Campanario-Ajora
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Terrejón de Velasco
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Ramis
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Substation Torrent
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV de E/S en la S/Riudarenes de la L/Sentmenat-VIC-Bescanó
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Almaraz-San Serván-Brovales-Guillena 400 kV
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV Interconnection Galicia-North Portugal
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Bescano-Ramis-Santa Llogaia
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Mazaricos
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation El Sabinal
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Brovales-Balboa 220 kV
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Merida-San Servan 220 kV
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame Substation
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Riudarenes
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation Rafal
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 400 kV OHL Boimente-Pesoz
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Aljarafe-Rocio
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Tibo
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Sta Llogaia
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - L400 KV Salas-Grado
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Solorzano
Other links
Summary sheet
REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
Data sheet
REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 450m loan to Red Eléctrica to extend and strengthen its infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB grants EUR 450m loan to Red Eléctrica to extend and strengthen its infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation San Martín
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Subsea Interconnector Mallorca-Ibiza
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Oriol-Arenales
Related public register
18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Pinilla-Campanario-Ajora
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Terrejón de Velasco
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Ramis
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 132 kV Substation Torrent
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV de E/S en la S/Riudarenes de la L/Sentmenat-VIC-Bescanó
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Almaraz-San Serván-Brovales-Guillena 400 kV
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18/07/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV Interconnection Galicia-North Portugal
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400 kV OHL Bescano-Ramis-Santa Llogaia
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Mazaricos
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation El Sabinal
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Brovales-Balboa 220 kV
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Merida-San Servan 220 kV
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame Substation
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Riudarenes
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220-66 kV Substation Rafal
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 400 kV OHL Boimente-Pesoz
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 220 kV OHL Aljarafe-Rocio
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION - TEN - 220 kV OHL Lousame-Tibo
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - Substation Sta Llogaia
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - L400 KV Salas-Grado
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18/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION-TEN - 400-220 kV Substation Solorzano

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