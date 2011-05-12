Reggefiber II

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban fiber roll-out) do not fall under Annex I of Directive 85/337 EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35 EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Therefore it is not expected that the works will be subject to Annex II of the directive.

Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).