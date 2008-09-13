PARMA URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project involves the construction of 852 new social and affordable housing units in two phases (ca. 50% of units in each phase). The energy efficiency performance is expected to reach class B. Two of the sites are brownfield areas, while the remaining five sites are in-field developments in already urbanised areas.
The construction of new social/affordable dwellings aims at meeting the need for housing in the city of Parma. The project is mainly targeted at socially and/or economically disadvantaged individuals and families.
The question of the sub-projects falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will be further examined. The construction of housing falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (urban development project), according to which the competent authority decides on the full EIA on a case by case basis. During appraisal the compliance with EU directives will be assessed.
A tender notice was published by the Municipality of Parma in the OJEU on 13/09/2008, Nr. 2008/S 178-237546, with a link to the full tender specifications. In Italy the “Bando di Gara“ was mentioned in the national newspapers “La Repubblica” and “Il Sole 24 ore” on 15/09/2008 and in “Edilizia e Territorio” on 22/09/2008.
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