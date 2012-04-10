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FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 28,000,000
Switzerland : € 31,500,000
Italy : € 290,500,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/06/2012 : € 28,000,000
18/06/2012 : € 31,500,000
18/06/2012 : € 290,500,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Related press
Italy: R&D: EUR 350 million to Fiat Industrial for Europe-wide projects

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/06/2012
20110494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
FIAT INDUSTRIAL SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 782 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Fiat Industrial’s Research & Development activities related to industrial vehicles.

The project proposed for financing will include selected R&D activities for the development of innovative powertrain – including alternative powertrains and fuel technologies, material and vehicle technologies for application in commercial, construction and agricultural vehicles aiming at the improvement of fuel efficiency, reduction of pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing vehicle safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Any possible environmental issues will however be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Other links
Related press
Italy: R&D: EUR 350 million to Fiat Industrial for Europe-wide projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64097299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110494
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
Italy
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Publication Date
28 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67704810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110494
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
Italy
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Data sheet
FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Related press
Italy: R&D: EUR 350 million to Fiat Industrial for Europe-wide projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: R&D: EUR 350 million to Fiat Industrial for Europe-wide projects
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D
Related public register
28/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIAT INDUSTRIAL R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications