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SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 725,927,955.06
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 725,927,955.06
Water, sewerage : € 725,927,955.06
Signature date(s)
26/02/2015 : € 725,927,955.06
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 530 million European backing for Severn Trent investment

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/02/2015
20110482
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
SEVERN TRENT WATER LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 678 million (GBP 600 million)
EUR 1355 million (GBP 1200 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the second phase of the regulated investment programme of Severn Trent Water Ltd, one of the UKs largest water and sewage utilities, including a number of Climate Action-related components, for a total amount of GBP 1.2bn over the period 2013-15.

The project is supporting Severn Trent climate action programme.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with effluent discharge permits and drinking water quality standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 530 million European backing for Severn Trent investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48636717
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110482
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
16 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79725783
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110482
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 530 million European backing for Severn Trent investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 530 million European backing for Severn Trent investment
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEVERN TRENT CLIMATE ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications