AUTOLIB ELECTRIC CAR SHARING BOLLORE

Summary sheet
The project concerns the investments in the electric car sharing programme to be implemented in the Paris metropolitan area.
The project consists of the development of a full electric car-sharing service for customers and the deployment of a supporting service network, based on a set of innovative solutions - both at conceptual and technological level. These include the deployment of an interconnected infrastructure of on-street stations for recharging batteries and parking vehicles, and the parallel development of the supportive technology for automated registration/billing/charging and control systems for real-time customer and fleet management services.
The project, both in its R&D components and in its infrastructural components, should fall outside the scope of EU EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Full details on environmental issues will be analysed at appraisal stage.
Procurement shall be in line with main applicable EU Directives (where applicable), and with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.
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