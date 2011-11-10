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HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2012 : € 100,000,000
10/02/2012 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III - Ilovac SHPP
Related press
Croatia: EIB continues to support smaller projects
Related press
Croatia: EUR 100 million to support smaller projects

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2012
20110470
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HBOR Loan for SMEs and Mid-caps III

Hrvatska banka za obnovu I razvitak (“HBOR”)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million including a Mid Cap tranche up to EUR 50 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for SMEs with a Mid-cap tranche for financing SME and medium-sized companies projects (including projects in the field of tourism), small and medium scale infrastructure projects promoted by local authorities and any size industrial investment in the fields of the knowledge economy, energy and environmental protection.

Improving access to term finance at attractive conditions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Legal documentation will stipulate the obligation for financial intermediaries to ensure that projects financed under this loan are in line with relevant national and/or EU environmental legislation.

Legal documents oblige the borrower to ensure that equipment purchases, services and works are procured in compliance with Bank’s usual criteria.

Related documents
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III - Ilovac SHPP
Other links
Related press
Croatia: EIB continues to support smaller projects
Related press
Croatia: EUR 100 million to support smaller projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III - Ilovac SHPP
Publication Date
23 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65376285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110470
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III - Ilovac SHPP
Other links
Summary sheet
HBOR Loan for SMEs and Mid-caps III
Data sheet
HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III
Related press
Croatia: EIB continues to support smaller projects
Related press
Croatia: EUR 100 million to support smaller projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia: EIB continues to support smaller projects
Related press
Croatia: EUR 100 million to support smaller projects
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HBOR LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAP III - Ilovac SHPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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